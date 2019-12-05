MMDRRMC records zero casualties in NCR for Tisoy

By Emver P. Cortez

Published on December 4, 2019

QUEZON CITY, Dec. 4 (PIA)-- Pre-emptive evacuations and preparations of the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Council (MDRRMC) have paid off as local government units reported zero casualties in the National Capital Region despite strong winds and heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Tisoy last December 3, 2019.

Office of Civil Defense - NCR Regional Director and MMDRRMC Senior Vice Chair Romulo Cabantac Jr. said the success is attributed to the collective preparedness and response efforts of regional line agency focals and local disaster risk reduction and mitigation officers.

"Under the guidance of MMDRRMC Chair Danilo Lim, the council started its preparations for Typhoon Tisoy even before it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility," Cabantac said.

He added that various regional line agencies mobilized their manpower and resources to ensure the safety of their constituents following a pre-disaster risk assessment meeting on November 30, 2019.

"The Department of Public Works and Highways - NCR started rolling up banners and tarp advertisements on major thoroughfares and set aside hanging cranes in construction sites and the Department of Social Welfare and Development - NCR and the Department of Health - NCR likewise prepositioned stockpiles and medicines in strategic locations and field offices all over the Metro Manila," Cabantac said.

He added that DSWD-NCR also made available standby funds in the amount of three million pesos (Php3,000,000.00) to aid residents affected by the Typhoon. Meanwhile, local DRRMOs conducted pre-emptive evacuations and rescue teams were deployed in flood-prone areas for immediate assistance.

To date, evacuees have been allowed to return to their homes. Based on PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin No. 24, the eye of Severe Tropical Storm Tisoy is located at 290 kilometers west southwest of Subic, Zambales. It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the next 24 hours. (PIA-NCR)