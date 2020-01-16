16 Jan 2020

MMDA to set up portable water purifiers in Batangas

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 15 Jan 2020 View Original

By Jerome Carlo R. Paunan

MAKATI CITY, Jan. 15 (PIA) -- To provide vital potable water to affected residents of Sto. Tomas in Batangas following the Taal volcano eruption, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said it will set up two portable water purifiers in the area.

Michael Salalima, head of the MMDA Public Safety Office and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Focal Person said an additional contingent from the MMDA has been tasked to set-up portable water purifiers.

Sto. Tomas and Tanauan have been identified as evacuation sites for residents affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

“We will also deploy our radio personnel to establish a communication facility in the area,” Salalima added.

Salalima also reported that Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivares has allocated 1,500 bottled waters and food items which will be brought by the second batch of MMDA contingent.

Earlier, the MMDA dispatched a team composed of 30 rescue and relief personnel to take part in the mass evacuation of affected residents. Salalima assures the public that the MMDA is in close coordination with Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Region IV-A.

Meanwhile, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia and Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC) Senior Vice Chair Romulo Cabantac have requested the 17 local government units in the metropolis to allocate some of their resources that could be used for evacuation and relief efforts.

Cabantac also asked the Metro Manila LGUs to monitor the price of N95 masks, a protection from breathing in hazardous particles, as some retailers took advantage of its high demand due to ashfall brought about by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Moreover, he also advised the LGUs to accommodate and account the internally displaced persons that would be coming from the affected areas. (PIA NCR)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.