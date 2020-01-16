MMDA to set up portable water purifiers in Batangas

By Jerome Carlo R. Paunan

MAKATI CITY, Jan. 15 (PIA) -- To provide vital potable water to affected residents of Sto. Tomas in Batangas following the Taal volcano eruption, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said it will set up two portable water purifiers in the area.

Michael Salalima, head of the MMDA Public Safety Office and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Focal Person said an additional contingent from the MMDA has been tasked to set-up portable water purifiers.

Sto. Tomas and Tanauan have been identified as evacuation sites for residents affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

“We will also deploy our radio personnel to establish a communication facility in the area,” Salalima added.

Salalima also reported that Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivares has allocated 1,500 bottled waters and food items which will be brought by the second batch of MMDA contingent.

Earlier, the MMDA dispatched a team composed of 30 rescue and relief personnel to take part in the mass evacuation of affected residents. Salalima assures the public that the MMDA is in close coordination with Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Region IV-A.

Meanwhile, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia and Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC) Senior Vice Chair Romulo Cabantac have requested the 17 local government units in the metropolis to allocate some of their resources that could be used for evacuation and relief efforts.

Cabantac also asked the Metro Manila LGUs to monitor the price of N95 masks, a protection from breathing in hazardous particles, as some retailers took advantage of its high demand due to ashfall brought about by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Moreover, he also advised the LGUs to accommodate and account the internally displaced persons that would be coming from the affected areas. (PIA NCR)