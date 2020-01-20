MMDA, Metro LGUs give aid to Taal Volcano victims

By Angelie Villapando

Published on January 18, 2020

MANILA, Jan. 17 -- Showing solidarity and compassion for the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption, several local government units in Metro Manila have extended assistance following the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC)’s call for help.

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and concurrent MMDRRMC head Chairman Danilo Lim lauded the response efforts of the Metro Manila local government units in helping the localities in Batangas province as the number of evacuees continue to rise.

“I am happy that donations are pouring in for localities in Batangas. It feels good that Metro Manila LGUs are extending kindness and generosity to other localities in need during these difficult times,” said Lim.

Michael Salalima, head of the MMDA Public Safety Office and focal person for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management has been continuously coordinating with the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on the needed augmentation of relief efforts.

“More assistance is on the way. We are gathering more donations for the thousands of evacuees,” said Salalima.

A day after the Taal Volcano eruption, the MMDA on Monday deployed rescue team and emergency assets to Batangas province to assist the affected residents. It also delivered face masks, medicines, bottled water and other necessities turned over to the agency by private companies and foundations.

MMDA’s K9 Unit members and volunteers rescued animals left behind by owners.

Metro Manila local government units also immediately extended their help. Manila City LGU deployed a response team as well as emergency vehicles to help out residents in Batangas displaced by Taal Volacano’s eruption.

San Juan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council approved the transfer of P2 million to Batangas Provincial Risk Reduction Management Fund.

Paranaque City LGU donated sacks of rice and other necessities to affected communities while Malabon and Marikina LGU provided relief goods to families and individuals in evacuation centers.

Muntinlupa City local government unit made a donation of P3 million to most-affected localities and delivered thousands of relief packs to evacuation centers in Batangas.

Taguig City LGU also conducted a medical mission and relief operations in Laurel, Batangas and delivered food packs, face masks, hygiene kits to evacuees.

Makati City LGU deployed disaster response vehicles and equipment to assist in the evacuation of resident of Bauan, Batangas and provide access to potable water and water supply, and other necessities.Quezon City DRRMO went to Tanauan, Batangas to provide blankets, sleeping mats, mobile showers, among others for the evacuees.

Mandaluyong City DRRMO coordinated with Batangas authorities for their assistance to those affected.

Caloocan LGU extended assistance by providing family disaster kits, food packs, among others to evacuees.

Batangas was declared under state of calamity on Juanuary 13, a day after the Taal Volcano started spewing ash. (PIA NCR/MMDA)