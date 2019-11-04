Mindanao Protection Project (MPP) Project Brief

The Mindanao Protection Project (MPP) is a long-standing partnership between Community and Family Services International (CFS) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Since 2010, CFSI and UNHCR have been implementing the MPP to enable Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) and those at risk of displacement from Central, Northern, and Western Mindanao to achieve greater protection and to take concrete steps towards durable solutions.