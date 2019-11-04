04 Nov 2019

Mindanao Protection Project (MPP) Project Brief

Report
from Community and Family Services International
Published on 03 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.68 MB)

The Mindanao Protection Project (MPP) is a long-standing partnership between Community and Family Services International (CFS) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Since 2010, CFSI and UNHCR have been implementing the MPP to enable Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) and those at risk of displacement from Central, Northern, and Western Mindanao to achieve greater protection and to take concrete steps towards durable solutions.

