Mindanao IDPs share changes in communities during CFSI, Araullo visit

Community and Family Services International (CFSI) with UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and Filipino Journalist Atom Araullo visited communities experiencing numerous displacements due to armed conflicts in the province of Maguindanao in Mindanao, Philippines.

Barangays Butiren, Sambuwalan, and Kabinge are among the communities supported by the Mindanao Protection Project (MPP), a joint partnership of CFSI and UNHCR that addresses the immediate protection needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Central Mindanao.

Residents from these barangays have experienced displacements during Estrada’s all-out war with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in 2000, ongoing armed battles between the government forces and terrorist groups, and violence perpetrated by private armed groups.

Projects on economic recovery and access to basic social services are implemented in these communities to rapidly facilitate the integration and rehabilitation of IDPs and returnees. In Brgy. Butiren, 280 fisherfolks received boats, fishnets, and bamboo fish traps in late 2020 as support to their livelihood.

During CFSI’s and Araullo’s visit, the fisherfolks received portable solar lamps as an additional aid to their fishing activities which usually start at midnight out to the sea.

Kuli Mamaluba, one of the beneficiaries, is grateful for the device he received. “Malaking tulong ito sa pang-araw-araw naming pangingisda. (It’s a big help to our daily fishing activities.),” he said.

Aside from fishing, Mhads Latip shared that the lamp would be helpful to their children studying at night since there is no electricity in the community. “Hindi na rin kami mahihirapan sa pagluto sa madaling araw lalo na po nitong panahon ng Ramadan. (It will also help us while we cook at dawn especially now in this time of Ramadan.),” Latip added.

­­­­In Brgy. Sambuwalan, the women’s group who received last year a set of sewing machines, habian (indigenous wooden sewing machine), and textiles showcased the products they have created and are selling for livelihood. They have also started a rental service of tables, chairs, and parabolic tents which they also received from MPP.

Residents in Brgy. Kabengi were also thankful for the water system and handwashing stations constructed in their village in 2016 and 2020, respectively. The infrastructure provides the locals and Indigenous Peoples access to proper water, sanitation, and hygiene for a better health condition.

The MPP builds on the earlier work of CFSI with IDPs and returnees in Northern and Central Mindanao that started in 2014. For 2020, 14 projects were implemented to address the basic priority needs of the beneficiaries in Cotabato City, North Cotabato, and Basilan.