Military, civilian agencies turn focus on indigenous Manobo tribe

By Jeanevive Duron-Abangan

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte (PIA) -- The 60th Infantry Battalion of the 1001st Infantry Brigade brought together officials of national line agencies in Davao Region to the "1st Multi-Stakeholders Coordination and Planning Conference" held May 17 at its headquarters in Doña Andrea, Asuncion, this province.

Some 30 regional heads, provincial heads and representatives of the various agencies joined the conference which elicited agency commitments to address socio-economic and health concerns of Ata-Manobo indigenous people (IP) of Sitio Tapayanon. Tapayanon is located at the boundaries of the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Davao del Norte and Bukidnon.

According to Gupitan Punong Barangay Datu Benito Mantayona, Tapayanon is one of the 36 expansion sitios of Barangay Gupitan in the Municipality of Kapalong. With a land area of 65,000-hectares, Gupitan has 46 regular sitios, he said.

Also in attendance aside from Brigadier General Gilbert Saret and Lt. Colonel Gilbert Ombos were Peace Policy Unit director Pamela Ann Padilla of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, Kapalong Mayor Ma. Theresa Timbol and representatives from the Eastern Mindanao Command.

Based on the needs assessment survey of the 60th IB, some of the immediate requests of Sitio Tapayanon residents were rice, salt, clothing, construction materials, farm implements, seedlings of fruit-bearing trees, water reservoir, and personal hygiene kits.

The 60th IB also saw the need for water system, school buildings, shelter, tribal house, farm-to-market roads and highway, corn mill, commercial crops, poultry and livestock.

Some of the issues and concerns that needed to be dealt with immediately were civil registration, malnutrition, basic education, health concerns of elderly and children, registration of IP political structure, inclusion of ancestral domain, hygiene and sanitation.

In his briefing on the situation of Sitio Tapayanon, 60th IB Civil Military Operations officer 1st Lt. Amadeus VJ Celestial shared how the command looked at Sitio Tapayanon once government agencies reach the area to deliver services.

“It will become a ‘virus’ of Pantaron Range to infect the rest of IP communities in the area,” he said.

“We believe that when we do this, wala ng guerra sa Pantaron Range (no more war in Pantaron Range),” he added referring to the synchronized efforts of local governments and national line agencies to deliver services in Sitio Tapayanon. (PIA-XI)