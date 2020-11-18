Midsayap women receive sewing supplies from CFSI, UNHCR

Community and Family Services International (CFSI) and UNHCR Philippines handed over sewing supplies and machines to the women members of the MILF Social Welfare Committee in Brgy. Sambulawan, Midsayap Cluster 1 of the BARMM Special Geographic Development Area (SGDA).

They received five manual sewing machines, a heavy-duty zigzag straight machine, and a “Habian” or the indigenous wooden sewing machine specially used for their traditional fabrics. They were also provided with sets of textiles as start-up capital.

With the sewing supplies, the women beneficiaries can make and sell dresses, bags, home decors, and Inaul fabrics (woven native Maguindanaon malong). Once they earn income from the business, they are planning to buy new textiles and allot budget for the maintenance of the sewing machines.

Aside from the sewing supplies, the women members also received 200 monoblock chairs, 22 tables, and three parabolic tents for a rental service business.

All these interventions are envisaged to raise the earnings of the women beneficiaries.

The provision of the livelihood facilities is among the Quick Impact Project of CFSI’s Mindanao Protection Project that aims to promote the protection and improve the resilience of communities affected by internal displacement. Among other initiatives are strengthening the relationship of communities with their local government units, improving communities’ access to basic services, and developing mechanisms to prevent or minimize risks of repeated displacement.