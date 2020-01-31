31 Jan 2020

MGB-6 gives out geo-hazard maps at ‘Serbisyo sa Negrosanon’

By Jaime S. Cabag

ILOILO CITY, Jan. 31 (PIA) – The Environmental Management Bureau (MGB) Region 6 joined its Department of Environment and Natural Resources family in participating in the “Serbisyo sa Negrosanon” held recently in Isabela, Negros Occidental.

The service caravan was one of highlights of the regional launching of the government’s Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) in Western Visayas which is part of the program to end the local communist armed conflict through the Whole-of-Nation approach.

During the service caravan, EMB-6 led by Director Raul Laput distributed geo-hazard maps and posters and responded to certain questions during an open forum.

DENR Region VI represented Secretary Roy A. Cimatu who is the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security and heads the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC).

In his message read by DENR-6 Regional Executive Director Francisco E. Milla, Jr., Cimatu stressed that DENR will support efforts toward the achievement of lasting peace and development in the countryside through various environmental programs.

Director Laput said, in a press release from his office, that other government agencies that joined the caravan rendered their respective services including medical and dental services, distribution of food packs, rice, palay and tree seedlings, legal services, and distribution of information materials to more or less 1,200 beneficiaries.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugentio Jose Lacson and Isabela Mayor Irene Montilla and other local officials warmly welcomed all the guests to the activity.

The serbisyo caravan was organized by the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in support to the whole-of-nation approach to attain nclusive and sustainable peace through under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70. (DENR-MGB/PIA6)

