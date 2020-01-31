Metro Manila mayors, spouses extend help to Taal victims in Balayan

By Jimmyley E. Guzman

QUEZON CITY, Jan. 31 (PIA)--The Metro Manila Council and the Metro Manila Mayors Spouses Foundation, Inc. (MMMSFI) brought relief donations to the Municipality of Balayan in Batangas to help the province in their early recovery efforts after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) lowered the alert status for Taal Volcano to level 3.

Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the the Metro Manila Council and the MMDA reached out to the provincial government of Batangas to extend assistance for the affected communities.

"We immediately took action and coordinated with the Batangas PDRRMO to identify the areas where our help is urgently needed," said Olivarez.

MPSO Head and MMDA Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Focal Person Michael Salalima said the agency will continuously work with the Batangas provincial government in ensuring that the needs of affected families are always met.

Truckloads of relief goods were distributed in Balayan West Central School. Included in the relief packs are food, water, hygiene kits, slippers, face masks, toys, mats. There are also cooking utensils for the evacuation centers.

The assorted relief goods were mostly donated by the city council of Paranaque and its 16 barangays.

Olivarez, who heads the MMC, also pledged P250,000 donation to help fix the problem of septic management in the center. Presently, there are 385 evacuees temporarily residing in the said school after the volcano eruption last January 12.

Balayan City council expressed its gratefulness to the MMDA, MMC, and MMMFSI for the relief efforts.

"We are very thankful for the donations given to our city. It will surely help out more than 20,000 evacuees in our city in their recovery after the eruption," Balayan Mayor Emmanuel Salvador Fronda said.

Just last week, the MMDA turned over relief packs to local disaster risk reduction and management offices of Mataas na Kahoy and Lemery. The donations are coursed through the agency from various sectors and individuals. (MMDA/PIA-NCR)