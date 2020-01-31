31 Jan 2020

Metro Manila mayors, spouses extend help to Taal victims in Balayan

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original

By Jimmyley E. Guzman

QUEZON CITY, Jan. 31 (PIA)--The Metro Manila Council and the Metro Manila Mayors Spouses Foundation, Inc. (MMMSFI) brought relief donations to the Municipality of Balayan in Batangas to help the province in their early recovery efforts after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) lowered the alert status for Taal Volcano to level 3.

Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the the Metro Manila Council and the MMDA reached out to the provincial government of Batangas to extend assistance for the affected communities.

"We immediately took action and coordinated with the Batangas PDRRMO to identify the areas where our help is urgently needed," said Olivarez.

MPSO Head and MMDA Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Focal Person Michael Salalima said the agency will continuously work with the Batangas provincial government in ensuring that the needs of affected families are always met.

Truckloads of relief goods were distributed in Balayan West Central School. Included in the relief packs are food, water, hygiene kits, slippers, face masks, toys, mats. There are also cooking utensils for the evacuation centers.

The assorted relief goods were mostly donated by the city council of Paranaque and its 16 barangays.

Olivarez, who heads the MMC, also pledged P250,000 donation to help fix the problem of septic management in the center. Presently, there are 385 evacuees temporarily residing in the said school after the volcano eruption last January 12.

Balayan City council expressed its gratefulness to the MMDA, MMC, and MMMFSI for the relief efforts.

"We are very thankful for the donations given to our city. It will surely help out more than 20,000 evacuees in our city in their recovery after the eruption," Balayan Mayor Emmanuel Salvador Fronda said.

Just last week, the MMDA turned over relief packs to local disaster risk reduction and management offices of Mataas na Kahoy and Lemery. The donations are coursed through the agency from various sectors and individuals. (MMDA/PIA-NCR)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.