Mercy Relief Responds To Super Typhoon Rai In The Philippines

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2021 Mercy Relief, Singapore’s leading independent disaster relief agency, is responding to Super Typhoon Rai which hit the Philippines on 16 December 2021.

Also known as Typhoon Odette in the Philippines, the Category 5-equivalent typhoon is one of the strongest storms of 2021. It first made landfall on Siargao Island and has progressively caused further damage to the country, making a total of nine landfalls in provinces including Cebu, Leyte, and Dinagat Islands. The heavy downpour has increased the risk of flooding and landslides, while huge waves are expected due to the 10- to 14-foot storm surge on the coast.

The calamity has resulted in at least 375 deaths and 56 reported missing; more than 500 have suffered injuries. The typhoon has displaced more than 660,000 residents and disrupted the lives of more than 2 million. More victims are expected over the next few days as search and rescue missions intensify. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy that is affecting the people of Philippines and wreaking havoc in the country. With the situation expected to worsen in the coming weeks, our hearts go out to our Filipino friends and family who are affected by the disaster,” said Angelina Ong, Executive Director of Mercy Relief. “Mercy Relief is monitoring the situation closely and in contact with our ground partner, Citizens’ Disaster Response Centre Foundation (CDRC), to ascertain the appropriate aid required and are ready to expand our immediate relief operation where necessary.

Our utmost priority is to provide emergency relief aid of food packs and hygiene kits to the affected communities in the Philippines.”

