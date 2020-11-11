Mercy Relief responds to Southeast Asia Flood & Typhoon with distribution of food packs, clean water, hygiene kits & blankets

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2020 -- Mercy Relief, Singapore's leading independent disaster relief agency, is responding to the torrential flood and storm surges that are affecting communities in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam and the Philippines have been experiencing heavy downpours since October, due to the monsoon season. Landslides and flash floods were triggered by the arrival of tropical storms, destroying buildings including houses and schools and leaving thousands displaced. In Vietnam, its been reported that 276 deaths, 66 missing and approximately 380,000 homes inundated, with more than 1.5 million people in urgent need of clean water, food, medical care and shelter. The world's strongest typhoon of 2020, Typhoon Goni, made landfall in the Philippines on 1 November, causing catastrophic destruction and damage in its path, killing at least 25 people and displacing over 408,000 people.

Suhaimi Rafdi, Chairman of Mercy Relief said, "Mercy Relief stands in solidarity with the victims of the Southeast Asia Flood. Our utmost priority is to provide emergency relief aid of food packs, clean water, hygiene kits, blankets and tarpaulin to the affected communities in Vietnam & Philippines. The situation is expected to worsen in the coming weeks and our response team will be working closely with our local partners and authorities to assess the situation. We are ready to expand our immediate relief operation where necessary,"

Mercy Relief will be launching a public fundraising appeal in Singapore from today to 10 December 2020. Members of the public may make their donations via the following channels:

