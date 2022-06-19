Mercy Relief responds to fatal Tropical Storm Megi

SINGAPORE, 17 June 2022 – Mercy Relief is responding to Tropical Storm Megi which hit the Philippines on 10 April 2022.

Named Agaton locally, the cyclone made landfall on Calicoan Island, Guiuan, before moving through the eastern and southern coasts in the Philippines. Resulting floods and landslides have killed 212 people and displaced more than 800,000 residents. At least 2.2 million people have been affected by the cyclone as of 25 April 2022.

A team from Mercy Relief departed for the Philippines on 26 April in response to the appeal made by our Philippines ground partner Citizens’ Disaster Response Center (CDRC). Following a needs assessment by CDRC, Mercy Relief will be distributing relief supplies to affected residents in Capiz and Leyte provinces, which have been hit hard by the disaster, spurring an appeal for assistance by local authorities. The flooding experienced in Capiz is said to be the worst in recent years, while the Baybay City in Leyte has been declared unfit for occupancy due to landslides.

Over several distribution operations, severely affected families in Leyte and Capiz will receive relief packs from Mercy Relief. Valued at close to S$80,000, Mercy Relief’s immediate response includes relief items such as rice, hygiene kits, kitchen kits, sleeping mats and blankets. Local partners Leyte Center for Development, Inc (LCDE) and Panay Center for Disaster Response, Inc (PCDR) are also assisting with the distribution operations in Leyte and Capiz provinces respectively.

Together with LCDE, Mercy Relief conducted our first response to provide emergency aid to 650 affected households in Leyte on 28 April. As survivors in Capiz remain displaced due to severe devastation in their settlements and struggle to obtain daily basic necessities, Mercy Relief and PCDR will be rendering aid to approximately 700 households in mid June.

“Mercy Relief stands in solidarity with the victims of Tropical Storm Megi,” Angelina Ong, Executive Director of Mercy Relief. “Our utmost priority is to provide emergency relief aid to meet survivors’ basic needs of food and hygiene are met, while ensuring that sleeping conditions are adequate. We will continue to work closely with our local partners to provide appropriate assistance where needed.”

Mercy Relief will be launching a public fundraising appeal in Singapore from 17 June to 17 July 2022 and aims to raise $50,000 for the response operation. Members of the public may make their donations via the following channels:

Crowdfunding via Giving.sg for “ Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief ”: https://www.www.giving.sg/mercy-relief/tsmegi-2022 Give.asia for “ Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief ”: https://www.give.asia/mercyrelief-tsmegi2022 SimplyGiving for “ Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief ”: https://www.simplygiving.com/appeal/mercyrelief_tsmegi2022

Credit Card donation via Mercy Relief’s website: https://www.mercyrelief.org/donate/

Fund transfer to Mercy Relief’s DBS Current Account 054-900741-2. In the Comments field, indicate “ Tropical Storm Megi Relief ”.

Crossed cheque made out to “Mercy Relief Limited” with “Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief”, name of donor and email address written on the back of the cheque, and mailed to Blk 160 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568, Singapore 310160.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief

Thank you for supporting the Tropical Storm Megi 2022 relief efforts.

We are committed to serving those in need during the disaster’s emergency phase. We seek your patience and kind understanding with regards to the promptness of our responses to your queries about Mercy Relief’s operations in the Philippines.

This Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document contains answers to common questions about our current disaster relief efforts in the Philippines and details on how you can contribute to ongoing initiatives. The information below might already answer some of your existing questions.

Background

Also known as Tropical Storm Agaton in the Philippines, the cyclone made landfall on Calicoan Island, Guiuan, before making its way through the eastern and southern coasts. Torrential rain resulted in fatal floods and landslides.

As of 25 April 2022, 212 deaths were reported and 132 missing, while more than 800,000 people were displaced and over 2.2 million affected.

We need your help! With your donations, we will be able to continue to assist the displaced communities on their route to recovery.

No donation is too small and every dollar contributes to saving lives.

Your help can go a long way, donate now.

Impact as of 25 April 2022

Death: 212

Displaced: More than 800,000

Affected: More than 2.2 million

Immediate Relief Efforts

Q1: What initiatives are carried out by Mercy Relief in response to the storm in the Philippines?

Mercy Relief will be distributing relief packs containing rice, hygiene kits and kitchen kits to fulfill the urgent needs of the displaced communities. For the latest updates on our efforts you can stay up-to-date via our Facebook Page.

Donations

Q2: What is Mercy Relief’s main fundraising campaign for the Tropical Storm Megi Relief 2022?

A: Mercy Relief has applied for a public fundraising permit to raise funds in Singapore, to support relief efforts in the Philippines, from 17 June to 17 July 2022.

Q3: How can I donate?

A: Donations can be made through the following channels:

Via our crowdfunding campaign on Giving.sg, Give.asia and SimplyGiving. Funds transfer to Mercy Relief’s DBS Current Account 054-900741-2. In the Bill Reference field, please state “Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief“. Credit Card donation via Mercy Relief’s website: www.mercyrelief.org/join/donate Cross cheque to Mercy Relief Limited with “Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief” and your email address written on the back of the cheque, and mail to Blk 160 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568, Singapore 310160. Cash donations at Blk 160 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568, Singapore 310160.

Q4: Will I receive tax exemption for donation to the Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief ?

A: Donations for overseas purposes are not tax-deductible. Tax exemption is allowed for donations to an IPC (Institutions of a Public Character) for its local facilities and programs. Tax exemption is not allowed to the IPC if the donations are for foreign charitable purposes.

Q5: What percentage of these donations will be channelled to the Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief?

A: Mercy Relief retains not more than 5% in administrative fees for all fundraising campaigns or public appeals for overseas relief.

Q6: How are the funds used? As a donor, how can I be assured that the funds are directed exclusively to the Tropical Storm Megi Relief efforts?

A: The donated funds will go towards providing essential survival needs such as food, hygiene kits and non-food items during this acute relief phase for the affected communities.

All funds raised for the Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief will be utilised solely for humanitarian efforts supporting the affected population.

Donors will also receive a report on our activities after the 3rd month and upon completion.

Q7: I want to start a fundraising campaign in my school/company/ organisation. What do I do?

A: Mercy Relief welcomes collaborations with potential groups/individuals for fundraising initiatives to support ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief. You may also start your own crowdfunding campaign on giving.sg to support our fundraising efforts. For further discussions, kindly email us at intouch@mercyrelief.org.

Q8: I wish to donate old clothing, canned food, footwear, etc. Do you accept donations-in-kind?

A: Mercy Relief is currently not accepting donations-in-kind due to constraints in logistics, storage and transportation. During this critical phase of disaster relief, cash donations gives us greater flexibility and efficiency in procuring and providing relief supplies to victims who need it the most. It also minimises the duplication of relief items at the affected grounds.

If you are keen to make a monetary contribution, please refer above on the available donation channels.

Q9: I want to volunteer for the relief mission! How can I apply?

A: Thank you for your interest in volunteering with Mercy Relief. Mercy Relief only deploys trained personnel for its overseas relief missions to ensure the safety and security of all volunteers, and the smooth delivery of relief operations.

For local volunteer engagements, please send us an email at volunteer@mercyrelief.org to express your volunteering interest and our volunteer coordinator will get in touch with you for opportunities.

Q10: How can I get latest updates on Mercy Relief and Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief?

A: Visit our official website at mercyrelief.org for the latest news on our relief and recovery efforts for the survivors in the Philippines. Timely updates with photos will also be posted on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MercyReliefOfficial, so make sure to follow us there!

You can track the hashtag #MercyRelief (on FB and Instagram) for relevant updates too.

