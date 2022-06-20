Mercy Relief Responds To Deadly Cyclone In The Philippines

SINGAPORE, 20 June 2022

Mercy Relief, Singapore’s leading independent disaster relief agency, is responding to Tropical Storm Megi which hit the Philippines on 10 April 2022.

Named Agaton locally, the cyclone made landfall on Calicoan Island, Guiuan, before moving through the eastern and southern coasts in the Philippines. Resulting floods and landslides have killed 212 people and displaced more than 800,000 residents.

At least 2.2 million people have been affected by the cyclone as of 25 April 2022.

A team from Mercy Relief departed for the Philippines on 26 April in response to the appeal made by our Philippines ground partner Citizens’ Disaster Response Center (CDRC). Following a needs assessment by CDRC, Mercy Relief will be distributing relief supplies to affected residents in Capiz and Leyte provinces, which have been hit hard by the disaster, spurring an appeal for assistance by local authorities. The flooding experienced in Capiz is said to be the worst in recent years, while the Baybay City in Leyte has been declared unfit for occupancy due to landslides.

Over several distribution operations, severely affected families in Leyte and Capiz will receive relief packs from Mercy Relief. Valued at close to S$80,000, Mercy Relief’s immediate response includes relief items such as rice, hygiene kits, kitchen kits, sleeping mats and blankets. Local partners Leyte Center for Development, Inc (LCDE) and Panay Center for Disaster Response, Inc (PCDR) are also assisting with the distribution operations in Leyte and Capiz provinces respectively.

Together with LCDE, Mercy Relief conducted our first response to provide emergency aid to 650 affected households in Leyte on 28 April. As survivors in Capiz remain displaced due to severe devastation in their settlements and struggle to obtain daily basic necessities, Mercy Relief and PCDR conducted a second relief distribution to 750 households on 19 June.

“Mercy Relief stands in solidarity with the victims of Tropical Storm Megi,” Angelina Ong, Executive Director of Mercy Relief. “Our utmost priority is to provide emergency relief aid to meet survivors’ basic needs of food and hygiene are met, while ensuring that sleeping conditions are adequate. We will continue to work closely with our local partners to provide appropriate assistance where needed.”

Mercy Relief will be launching a public fundraising appeal in Singapore from now to 17 July 2022. Members of the public may make their donations via the following channels:

• Credit Card donation via Mercy Relief’s website: https://www.mercyrelief.org/donate/

• Crossed cheque made out to “Mercy Relief Limited”. On the back of the cheque, please indicate “Tropical Storm Megi 2022 Relief”, name and email address of donor, and mail to Blk 160 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568, Singapore 310160.

• Fund transfer to Mercy Relief’s DBS Current Account 054-900741-2

• Crowdfunding for “Tropical Storm Megi 2022” via:

o Giving.sg: www.giving.sg/mercy-relief/tsmegi-2022

o Give.asia: www.give.asia/mercyrelief-tsmegi2022 o SimplyGiving: www.simplygiving.com/appeal/mercyrelief_tsmegi2022

For media queries, please contact:

Gail Chia

Manager, Corporate Outreach and Resources

M: 9008 3568

E: gail.chia@mercyrelief.org

About Mercy Relief

Headquartered in Singapore, Mercy Relief was established in 2003 to respond to human tragedies and disasters in Asia Pacific. Today, we are Singapore’s leading independent disaster relief agency with dedicated leadership, capacity building expertise and an affiliate network operating across the entire disaster management cycle.

Mercy Relief provides emergency aid within 72 hours of an appeal in the aftermath of a disaster. Our longer-term sustainable development programmes aim to uplift and empower communities in five key areas: Water and sanitation, healthcare, shelter, sustainable livelihoods, and education.

Since inception, Mercy Relief has responded to more than 80 human and natural disasters across 26 countries, with more than $45 million disbursed in relief operations. We have implemented more than 72 post-disaster projects and impacted an aggregate of over 2.7 million lives.

For more information about how Mercy Relief transforms lives in Asia Pacific, visit

For more information about how Mercy Relief transforms lives in Asia Pacific, visit

http://www.mercyrelief.org/