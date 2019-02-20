Measles cases down to 81 in Region 9

By Jocelyn P. Alvarez

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Feb. 20(PIA) - - Measles cases in Region 9 have gone down to 81 from January 1 to February 18, 2019 with zero deaths compared to 404 recorded cases with two deaths recorded during the same period last year, reported Dr. Dennis A. Dacayanan, Head, Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), Department of Health (DOH) Region 9.

Dacayanan said majority of the cases came from Zamboanga City considering the large population of the city. He said report from the RESU shows that children/infants aged one year old and below were the most affected age group.

“From January to February of this year, we have a two-month old baby as the youngest measles case and 71 years old as the oldest,” he said.

The tremendous drop in measles cases in the region may be attributed to the positive response of mothers to the government’s campaign on vaccination.

Dacayanan said the health department has intensified its campaign on the danger of contracting measles and the benefits of vaccination.

DOH 9 is continuously making efforts to have all unvaccinated children in the region vaccinated.

“We are conducting door to door measles vaccination in collaboration with the Department of Education for the vaccination of school children. May mga koordinasyon na ring ginagawa para sa vaccination na mga bata sa private schools,” (We are also working on the vaccination of children in private schools) he said.

Measles vaccination is given free in all health centers in the region.

It can be recalled that Zamboanga City was declared under measles outbreak last year, and although measles cases have gone down to this time, the declaration of outbreak has not been lifted. (ALT/JPA/PIA-9)