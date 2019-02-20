20 Feb 2019

Measles cases down to 81 in Region 9

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 20 Feb 2019 View Original

By Jocelyn P. Alvarez

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Feb. 20(PIA) - - Measles cases in Region 9 have gone down to 81 from January 1 to February 18, 2019 with zero deaths compared to 404 recorded cases with two deaths recorded during the same period last year, reported Dr. Dennis A. Dacayanan, Head, Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), Department of Health (DOH) Region 9.

Dacayanan said majority of the cases came from Zamboanga City considering the large population of the city. He said report from the RESU shows that children/infants aged one year old and below were the most affected age group.

“From January to February of this year, we have a two-month old baby as the youngest measles case and 71 years old as the oldest,” he said.

The tremendous drop in measles cases in the region may be attributed to the positive response of mothers to the government’s campaign on vaccination.

Dacayanan said the health department has intensified its campaign on the danger of contracting measles and the benefits of vaccination.

DOH 9 is continuously making efforts to have all unvaccinated children in the region vaccinated.

“We are conducting door to door measles vaccination in collaboration with the Department of Education for the vaccination of school children. May mga koordinasyon na ring ginagawa para sa vaccination na mga bata sa private schools,” (We are also working on the vaccination of children in private schools) he said.

Measles vaccination is given free in all health centers in the region.

It can be recalled that Zamboanga City was declared under measles outbreak last year, and although measles cases have gone down to this time, the declaration of outbreak has not been lifted. (ALT/JPA/PIA-9)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.