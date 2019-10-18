Mayor Sara wants info on siren alert to be disseminated

By Rudolph Ian Alama

DAVAO CITY, Oct. 17 (PIA) - Mayor Sara Duterte wants the information on siren alarm to be disseminated by barangay officials.

This after a widespread panic ensued in the aftermath of a strong earthquake last night (Oct. 16) which made residents of coastal barangays in Matina Aplaya and Toril to scamper to higher areas due to fears of an impending tsunami.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has declared that there is no impending tsunami.

In a radio interview with DZMM, the Davao City Mayor wanted officials to use loudspeakers and flyers to spread the correct info on interpreting siren alarm.

A wavering tone for three minutes would mean an imminent disaster such as tsunami, flooding,or storm surge. Steady tone for 3 minutes means all danger is clear. A steady tone for 30 seconds means the siren is being subjected to testing. Siren testing is done every Tuesday at 12 noon.

For manual bell alarm; continuous dings for 3 minutes means imminent disaster such as tsunami, storm surge, strong wind, or flooding. Two repeated dings for 3 minutes means all danger is clear.

The City Mayor said the people may have thought that the steady tone of last night’s alarm was a tsunami alert when in fact it indicated that there is no danger.

Throngs of people and vehicles went to Shrine Hills to escape the alleged impending tsunami, which was exacerbated by the low tide which people thought were a sign of tsunami. It wasn’t help by rumors being spread on social media. (PIA/RG Alama)