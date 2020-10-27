Mayor Isko orders vital offices on high alert as Typhoon Quinta pours heavy rains

By Susan G. De Leon

Published on October 26, 2020

CALOOCAN CITY, Oct. 26 (PIA) -- Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso has ordered the city engineering, social welfare and disaster risk reduction and management offices to be put on high alert as Typhoon Quinta brings moderate to heavy rains over the nation’s capital.

Domagoso ordered the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and the Department of Public Services (DPS) to immediately declog sewers and clear garbage, particularly those in flood-prone areas.

The Mayor said this will prevent possible flooding not only in major thoroughfares but also along inner roads in residential areas.

“Mag-declog lang tayo ng mag-declog ng mga imburnal, as many as possible. Ilabas natin ang lahat ng resources ng mga district engineers. Let’s just focus, para walang baha o maiwasan man lang natin,” Domagoso said.

The mayor ordered the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to prepare its personnel and equipment should evacuation of coastal areas become necessary.

As of 10:00 am, the MDRRMO has set up an evacuation site at the Rosauro Almario Elementary School in Tondo.

The evacuation site currently has 50 partition tents, but the MDRRMO will deploy more should it become necessary.

“We move on with the possible flooding and possible affected individuals, repeat performance na lang ‘to. I want what Dir. Angeles did last week, (ang paghanda sa posibleng paglikas),” Domagoso said.

“Despite of uncertainty of data with regard to weather condition, nung nilatag natin yung resources natin, nakita natin yng readiness natin,” he added.

In addition, the mayor also requested for the preparation of hot meals, blankets and other assistance for possible evacuees, particularly from Baseco and Isla Puting Bato.

“Director Re Fugoso, please have the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) prepare food assistance for possible affected individuals,” he said.

As of writing, the MDRRMO said that no flooding incident has been reported in major thoroughfares and inner roads in the City of Manila. (MPIO/PIA-NCR)