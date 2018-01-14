Mayon Volcano Bulletin 14 January 2018 12:30 am

This serves as a notice for the raising of Mayon Volcano’s status from Alert Level 1 (abnormal) to Alert Level 2 (increasing unrest).

Mayon Volcano in Albay Province generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity started around 4:21 PM of January 13, 2018 and lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes. Traces of ash fell on Barangays Anoling, Sua, Quirangay, Tumpa, Ilawod and Salugan of Camalig and in Barangays Tandarora, Maninila and Travesia in Guinobatan. Sulfuric odor was noted by residents of Camalig town proper. Rumbling sounds were heard by residents of Brgy. Anoling, Camalig. Since the eruption, rockfall events have been intermittently recorded and are continuing as of the time of the release of this bulletin. Faint crater glow has been first observed at 10:16 PM.

Prior to this phreatic eruption, Mayon’s edifice has undergone inflationary changes or a slight swelling of the edifice as indicated by ground deformation data recorded by continuous GPS and tilt since October and November 2017, respectively. This indicates pressurization of the edifice by rising magma or its perturbation of Mayon’s subsurface hydrothermal system.

In view thereof, DOST-PHIVOLCS is raising the Alert Level of Mayon Volcano from Alert Level 1 (abnormal) to Alert Level 2 (increasing unrest). This means that current unrest is probably of magmatic origin, which could lead to more phreatic eruptions or eventually to hazardous magmatic eruptions. The public is strongly advised to be vigilant and desist from entering the six (6) kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides. In case of ash fall events, which are most likely to affect communities on the western and southwestern flanks downwind of Mayon’s crater, people should cover their nose and mouth with damp, clean cloth or dust mask. Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. Based on the seasonal wind pattern, ash fall events may most likely occur on the southwest side of the volcano. DOST-PHIVOLCS maintains close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders.