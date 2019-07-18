18 Jul 2019

Marawi siege victims receive aid from DOLE Tarlac

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Jul 2019 View Original

By Trixie Joy B. Manalili

TARLAC CITY, July 18 (PIA) -- A total of 20 displaced Marawi siege victims and 27 members of Pinagbuklod ng Masang Pilipino Inc.-Tarlac Chapter received livelihood assistance from Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), all 47 beneficiaries benefitted from the P200,000 worth of ready-to-wear (RTW) clothing merchandise.

Senior Labor and Employment Officer David Estanislao said that after the Marawi siege, most of the beneficiaries opted to stay in Tarlac to start anew and retail RTWs around different municipalities in the province.

“We hope that with the additional goods provided, their enterprise grows into a viable and sustainable one. For them, what was given is not only a livelihood aid but also another shot to their future,” he stressed.

For her part, DOLE Tarlac Field Office Head Aurita Laxamana emphasized DOLE remains committed in promoting entrepreneurship development by providing livelihood assistance to start-ups, small businesses and cooperatives.

“DILP is open to any group as long as the requirements of the program are met,” she added. (CLJD/TJBM-PIA 3)

