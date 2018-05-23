Marawi Recovery Project: Psychosocial Support Sessions for Children

Sixty-four children, displaced by the Marawi Conflict and residing in the Titanic Bldg., were gathered today for the mood-setting session of the Psychosocial Support Sessions for Children. This initiative is carried out under the Marawi Recovery Project (MRP), which is implemented by CFSI and funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australia in response to the needs of the affected population from the 2017 Marawi Conflict.

Community Organisers and Field Assistants of the MRP led the session by facilitating play therapy and story telling activities.