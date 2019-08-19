19 Aug 2019

Marawi Recovery Project (MRP) Project Brief

Report
from Community and Family Services International
Published on 17 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (969.47 KB)

On 23 May 2017, Philippines government forces clashed with the Maute group, local armed fighters reported to have pledged alliance to the Islamic State. Intensive armed conflict erupted and continued unabated for five months, with the loss of at least 770 lives, the displacement of the entire population of Marawi City as well as residents of nearby municipalities, and significant destruction of property. Reports showed that 470,000 people were displaced, including just over 200,000 from Marawi City and another 270,000 from 22 nearby municipalities from Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur.

In response to the crisis, Community and Family Services International (CFSI) and the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) entered into a project partnership entitled the Marawi Recovery Project (MRP). The aim of the Marawi Recovery Project is to promote protection and the psycho-social and economic recovery of at least 6,000 displaced households (32,500 persons), thereby enabling an improved quality of life and greater prospects for peace.

