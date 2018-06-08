Marawi Recovery Project: Financial Management and Basic Bookkeeping Training

Marawi City, Mindanao, Philippines

Community and Family Services International (CFSI), through its Marawi Recovery Project (MRP), conducted the first Financial Management and Basic Bookkeeping Training for beneficiaries of the project in the Titanic Building, Provincial Capitol. The training included an Introduction to Islamic Finance and an Orientation on Individual and Family Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

The MRP is implemented by CFSI, and funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade-Australia, in response to the needs of the affected population from the 2017 Marawi Crisis.