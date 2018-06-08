08 Jun 2018

Marawi Recovery Project: Financial Management and Basic Bookkeeping Training

Report
from Community and Family Services International
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original

Marawi City, Mindanao, Philippines

Community and Family Services International (CFSI), through its Marawi Recovery Project (MRP), conducted the first Financial Management and Basic Bookkeeping Training for beneficiaries of the project in the Titanic Building, Provincial Capitol. The training included an Introduction to Islamic Finance and an Orientation on Individual and Family Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

The MRP is implemented by CFSI, and funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade-Australia, in response to the needs of the affected population from the 2017 Marawi Crisis.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.