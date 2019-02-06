06 Feb 2019

Marawi: Rebuilding from Ashes to a City of Faith, Hope and Peace

Report
from Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies
Published on 06 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (14.06 MB)

On the 23rd of May 2017, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippines National Police conducted operations to capture Isnilon Hapilon, leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group, in Marawi after receiving reports that he would be meeting the Maute Group there. Armed clashes began when Hapilon’s forces fired on government forces, sparking a five month long siege. The scale of destruction and devastation as a result of the siege was catastrophic. It claimed the lives of over 1,000 people, displaced 350,000 and physically and psychologically injured many more. Moreover, the battle left the city in ruins and it is estimated that 95% of the city was damaged, with over 3,000 buildings completely destroyed, 900 heavily damaged and 1200 structures partially damaged.

The objective of this report is to collect the opinions, desires and challenges of the survivors in order to share their desire for the reconstruction of Marawi and their eventual return home. It is crucial that the government quickly take action, as a number of survivors are living in evacuation centres with little to no job opportunities, schools, and medical services, leaving many vulnerable and possibly susceptible to extremist ideologies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.