Marawi IDPs continue to receive livelihood assistance

By Apipa P. Bagumbaran

Published on February 27, 2020

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur, Feb. 27 (PIA) -- The Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) continues to help displaced families here to rise and rebuild their lives through the provision of livelihood assistance.

Member-agencies of the Business and Livelihood Sub Committee of the TFBM and its partner humanitarian organizations converged anew, Thursday, for the 17th Kawiyagan: Siyap sa Marawi, Gagaw ko Pagtao” (Care for Marawi, Love for the Fellow Residents).

A Meranao term for livelihood, Kawiyagan features the distribution of livelihood assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Marawi. It is also a venue for IDPs to showcase, display and sell their products.

During the activity, the Department of Trade and Industry distributed 50 school supplies starter kits as additional assistance to the sari-sari store starter kits previously awarded by them. The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) provided free haircut services while the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) distributed 35 bags of rice seeds, one unit of rice thresher, one unit of grass cutter, farm tools, and assorted vegetables.

The Community and Family Services International (CFSI) also distributed two coconut grater with grocery items, 25 cattle, and three (3) sidecars.

MARADECA Inc. handed-out rice kits, dressmaking kits, seeds and fertilizer, farm animals and hollow block making kits.

Moreover, the UN-HABITAT gave-away two (2) passenger type multi-cab (transport service) and one (1) dump truck to three (3) organized homeowners associations in Marawi.

"Gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa UN-HABITAT sa tulong na binigay nila at sa lahat ng agencies na walang sawang tumutulong sa amin. Yung sasakyan ay gagamitin namin sa paghahakut ng pananim na mahaharvest namin sa farm," said Faridah Gundul, a member of the Madayanians Homeowners Agriculture Cooperative.

(I would like to thank UN-HABITAT for the help they have provided, and to all the agencies who have helped us. We will use the vehicle to haul the crops that we will harvest on our farm.)

Paisal Pangandaman Gubar, president of the Markaz Bandara Ingud Homeowners Marketing Cooperative, expressed the same appreciation to UN-HABITAT. His cooperative received a dump truck which he said is a big help to their business. With 48 members, the Markaz Bandara Ingud Homeowners Marketing Cooperative is engaged in sand and gravel and hollow block making.

Meanwhile, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region 12 turned-over a bioreactor facility to the city government of Marawi City to help them convert biodegradable wastes from households into organic fertilizers.

Launched on August 24, 2018, the Kawiyagan is conducted by TFBM Business and Livelihood SubCommittee every month. (APB/PIA-ICIC)