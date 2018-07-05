Marawi displaced drivers, mechanics learn e-trike operations

Apipa P. Bagumbaran

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur, July 2 (PIA)--The Department of Energy (DOE) and the BEMAC Electric Transportation Philippines taught around 100 displaced drivers and mechanics here on the operation and maintenance of electric vehicle or e-trike.

In a three-day training of e-trike drivers and mechanics held at Marawi City Hall and GMA Integrated Terminal, trainers from BEMAC demonstrated the step-by-step procedures in operating the e-trike starting from turning on the ignition to moving the e-trike in a flat road and in an inclined position, to stopping the vehicle.

They also explained the process of reverse switching and charging the e-trike to the participants.

Engr. Arnel Mathew Garcia, supervising science research specialist of DOE, said the training is part of the agreement of the City Government of Marawi and the DOE in the implementation of the e-trike project.

He said the DOE and the city government has executed a deed of donation last March 15, 2018, for the deployment of e-trikes. Under the agreement, the BEMAC will provide the e-trikes and after-sales support while the city government will implement the project as “fleet operator.”

The delivery of e-trikes to Marawi is a special case because it is intended to help in the recovery of the city. It falls under the condition of “local government units (LGUs) affected by man-made calamities due to the Marawi siege,” he further said.

Garcia said City Mayor Majul Gandamra signified to the deployment of e-trike in Marawi which DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi approved as DOE’s contribution to the recovery programs.

The e-trike donation form part of the DOE’s joint program with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) called the Market Transformation through Introduction of Energy Efficient Electric Vehicles (e-trike) Project.

The e-trike project aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution, reduce oil dependency, and generate more jobs.

Meanwhile, Sherwin Glenn Rodriguez of BEMAC, who discussed the basic features of e-trike, advised the drivers and mechanics to always read and understand the e-trike manual to avoid accidents.

He also reminded the drivers to avoid flooded roads, fields and pathways and abide by the government rules and regulations for local public transport.

Rodriguez also shared some road positioning tips while driving the e-trike as well as the proper distance to be maintained when on the road.

The e-trike, which can accommodate up to five passengers, runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and an electric motor. (APB/PIA-10)