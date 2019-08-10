Marawi-crisis affected families need sustained livelihood opportunities, food security

Mai Zamora, Islamic Relief Philippines

Over two years after the Marawi crisis, displaced families, particularly those living in tents and in host communities, continue to call for food secutity and sustained livelihood opportunities,.

Elderly Amena, a mother of four with seven grandchildren remains to be in dire need and is unsure of what lies ahead after losing a house and source of income following the siege that happened in May 2017.

“Life in the tent had has been rough. If we can’t be back home, it would be more difficult for us,” teary-eyed 52-year-old Amena says.

She added: “I have been living in the tent for two years now. I had been a capital to put up a sari-sari store but I wasn’t able to make it grow.

It was difficult to grow it because it was our only source of income. We got our daily needs in the sari-sari store.”

Amena is one of the displaced people who remains to live in the tent after their house was burned to the ground. They are unable to return to their home.

The siege has been affected by the widespread loss of income that led families to reduce livelihood opportunities to feed their families and sustain their daily needs.

Before the siege, Amena had been earning more than Php 8,000 pesos a month but with the loss of source of income due to the siege, Amena’s family is earning less than Php 8,000 a month.

IDPs to receive Qurbani meat packs during Eid-al-Adha

To help provide food security among affected families, especially in the celebration of Eid-al-Adha, Islamic Relief, a faith-inspired international development and humanitarian organization, will provide Qurbani meat packs to over 1,300 vulnerable families in Marawi City and in municipalities of Paglat and General Salipada K. Pendatun in Maguindanao during the celebration of Eid-al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

Eid-al-Adha is the 2nd most revered annual Muslim holiday after Eid al-Fitr, livestock are slaughtered as a sacrifice. This ritual reflects Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

“Food security is a serious concern in Marawi City and select communities in Maguindanao. Continued assistance to address the humanitarian needs for families particularly those who are in evacuation centers and home-based communities is crucial,” Ateeq Rehman, Islamic Relief Philippines head of mission says.

In carrying out our qurbani programme, Islamic Relief prioritizes the most vulnerable families, animal welfare, quality and hygiene.

Islamic Relief follows robust process in implementing the highest standard from the selection of cows, slaughtering, packing until the meat packs reached to the hands of the vulnerable families.

Islamic Relief has been running Qurbani programme for over 30 years in over 40 countries across the globe. Last year, the organization gave out Qurbani meat packs to nearly 538,00 families in over 40 countries, including the Philippines, across the globe

Islamic Relief continues to support vulnerable families in BARMM areas

Since 2017, Islamic Relief Philippines has been supporting the needs of vulnerable families in central Mindanao in close collaboration with the government and in-country humanitarian organisation.

Islamic Relief has had implemented various projects in the sectors of inclusive economic development and empowerment (sustainable livelihood), WASH, Disaster Risk Reduction, Health, Education and peacebuilding in Marawi City and municipalities of Datu Hoffer, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Piang, Paglat, Kabuntalan and in GSKP in Maguindanao.

