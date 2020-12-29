Manila Water extends more help to typhoon victims in various areas

By Adora R. Rodriguez

Published on December 28, 2020

QUEZON CITY, Dec. 28 (PIA) -- Manila Water Foundation (MWF) in collaboration with Thome Ship Management extended help to typhoon victims under its ‘Agapay Tubig’ program, the latest of which was in Purok 1 at Barangay Sta. Lucia in Calumpit, Bulacan on December 22. The said town is prone to flooding especially during typhoon seasons.

It was almost a month ago since Typhoon Ulyssses hit Central Luzon in November and the community is still yet to recover from the damages caused by the storm. Thome Group sent 750 gallons of potable water benefitting 150 families in the area.

"Thome Group directly reached out and conveyed their interest to partner with us in bringing safe and potable water to the affected families of the recent typhoons. This only demonstrates their commitment to corporate citizenship, which greatly matters now more than ever when our fellow Filipinos direly need our support," MWF Executive Director Reginald Andal said.

Calumpit is just one among the many MWF’s beneficiaries. MWF have been providing thousands of bottled water through collaborations with other private partners. lLaguna Water provided 1,000 gallons of bottled water for the participants of the Padyak para sa Virac ‘bike-a-thon’, as support to the fundraising program. Over 1,000 pieces of 350 ml bottled water were distributed by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in San Mateo, Rizal and in Pasig, among others since the onset of several typhoons that devastated many areas. (ARR-IDPD/MWF)