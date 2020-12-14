Male midwife immunizes IP children in remote villages

By Sarangani Provincial Information Office

ALABEL, Sarangani, Dec. 11– The far-flung barangay of Batian in Maitum has recorded a 109.09% coverage rate for measles and rubella vaccination to children 9 to 59 months, said John Mark Odani, Midwife II of the Municipal Health Office.

From the initial 110 target children in Batian, 120 have been vaccinated against measles and rubella.

This is in line with the province’s participation in the Department of Health’s Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MRSIA) which ran from October 26 to December 4.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Arvin Alejandro disclosed that there were about 57,828 eligible children ages 9 to 59 months old in Sarangani targeted for measles-rubella vaccination.

On December 4, DOH Region XII hailed Sarangani as first among other provinces and cities with 99.84% coverage rate or 57,738 children vaccinated out of the initial target.

Glan topped with a total coverage of 101.50%, followed by Maasim with 101.09%, Alabel with 100.04%, Maitum with 99.60%, Malapatan with 99.01%, Kiamba with 98.66%, and Malungon with 98.52%.

Of the 4,736 target children in Maitum, 4,717 have completed the vaccination.

Odani, the midwife to the barrio assigned in Batian, said he has already completed giving both measles-rubella and polio vaccines to the children in Batian.

Odani disclosed that Batian has never had a recorded case of measles-rubella and polio.

To reach the sitios, Odani has to cross a big river 11 times every day, and go uphill and downhill, just to give the healthcare services to the people, particularly immunization, pre-natal check-ups, and family planning consultations.

The trail gets especially difficult and challenging when it rains and the river swells, or when the road is covered with mud.

Odani caters to six sitios in Batian namely Gawan, Blete, Boting, Upper Batian, Centro, and Angko, the farthest of these.

To comply with the Department of Health’s directive which is to have a “fixed immunization post”, Odani also established nutrition posts in every sitio where the immunization is conducted.

But Odani said “merong iba na dili makaadto or malisdan mag-adto, so gina house-to-house ko sila for the sake lang na mahatag ko ang bakuna sa mga bata nila.”

Batian is considered one of the farthest, poorest, most hard-to-reach barangays in Maitum which is home to more than a thousand Tboli residents whose livelihood is mainly on vegetable, crops, and upland rice farming.

Odani’s dedication to his work did not go unnoticed as he was awarded the prestigious Gawad Geny Lopez “Bayaning Kabataang Pilipino Award” in 2017 and bested three other national finalists.

Since 2011, Odani said his heart has always been in serving the IP community of Batian, despite the hardships he had to take and the sacrifices he had to make. Odani, 29, is single. (Jori Mae R. Samillano/SARANGANI PROVINCIAL INFORMATION OFFICE)