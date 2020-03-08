Makilala village benefits from Cotabato Province's rebuilding program

By PIA Cotabato City

Published on March 8, 2020

MAKILALA, Cotabato Province, Mar. 8 (PIA)--- Over 200 families from Barangay Buhay here have recently received aid from the Provincial Government’s rebuilding program, an initiative to address the needs of the 2019 earthquake-affected residents.

Rehabilitation Task Force chief Basilio Obello emphasized that a number of assistance from the Provincial Government as well as private organizations and regional line agencies were given to beneficiaries.

Awarded to the residents, through a raffle draw, were 30 goats, five cows, and hundreds of cacao, coffee, and rubber planting materials from the provincial government.

The Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT) and the World Vision provided food packs and 30 kilos of rice for each family. Jerry cans were also distributed and psychosocial sessions for children were conducted through the help of the Single Drop of Water, Ecosystems Work for Essential Benefits, Inc. (ECOWEB), Action Contra Famine (ACF), and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Further, the Department of Trade and Industry, through DTI provincial director Ferdinand Cabiles, distributed negosyo starter kits and announced the conduct of a dressmaking training in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or TESDA. Meanwhile, the Department of Health gave buntis kits for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. The department also announced the construction of a new health center in the area.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, handed over some P30,000 cash assistance to identified beneficiaries. Also, at least 4,000 bamboo seedlings were provided by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources under its National Greening Program. The department is also set to provide 7,000 board feet of lumbers to be used for shelter construction.

Obello said 291 houses will be rebuilt in the village using the construction materials that will be provided by the provincial government. These materials include marine plywood, GI sheets, nails, and lumbers.

Barangay Buhay chairman Sahrani Molok expressed gratitude for the assistance given to the villagers.

“I didn’t expect that this program will make the residents of Barangay Buhay happy and thankful for the assistance they received,” Molok said.

The Rebuilding Program of the provincial government under the leadership of Governoer Nancy Catamco centers on the aspects of Adopt a Family to Build a Home, Adopt a School to Build a Future, and Adopt a Community to Build a Strong Nation.

Catamco is thankful for the assistance extended by the different national government agencies to her constituents in Barangay Buhay, Makilala. (PIA Cotabato City with reports from Cotabato Provincial Government)