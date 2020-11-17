Magsaysay LGU recipient of rehab projects

By Samantha Jabol

Published on November 17, 2020

DAVAO CITY, Nov. 16 (PIA) – Mayor Arthur Davin of the municipality of Magsaysay in Davao del Sur, bared that the local government has a lot of ongoing and upcoming projects for the town’s rehabilitation after it was severely hit by the series of earthquake last year.

Davin said that one of the ongoing projects is the construction of the municipal hall which was badly damaged, adding that this is being materialized through the P25 million cash assistance from the Office of the President via Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

The LGU is also undertaking the construction of three barangay health centers and rehabilitation of another three barangay health centers.

“…swerte pod kay before sa earthquake, naka request mi og mga health centers sa mga barangays (We were lucky that we have requested for the health centers before the earthquake happened),” Davin stated.

He said that the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG-XI) has provided P12 million assistance for the additional water systems for the waterless barangays through the Local Government Support Fund-Provision of Potable Water Supply (LGSF-SALINTUBIG) Program.

The local chief executive revealed that there is an ongoing construction of the Bureau of Fire Building, with a budget allocation of P7 million and a multi-purpose building project from Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri.

He said that the Department of Agriculture (DA-XI) has approved the P162 million budget through the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP), for the concreting of a nine-kilometer road project linking three agricultural barangays: Dalumay, Malawanit and Glamang.

Another DA-XI projects are through its Farm-To-Market Roads Development Program (FMRDP), such as the P12 million FMR in Barangay Bacungan and more than P30 million FMR projects for Barangays Balnate and Barayong.

“So, hopefully mugawas ang documents karon na year. Basig maka proceed nami sa construction next year (So hopefully if the documents will be released this year, we can proceed with the construction next year).”

Davin said that these projects would really help a lot for the rehabilitation and recovery of the affected barangays. (PIA-XI/Samantha R. Jabol)