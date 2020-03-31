MAFAR-BARMM distributes vegetable seeds to IDPs amid COVID-19 threat

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MARAWI CITY, Mar. 31 (PIA) -- In an effort to help residents grow their own food while under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MAFAR BARMM) distributed assorted vegetable seeds to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) sheltered in Bakwit Village Phase 1, Matungao, Lanao del Norte and in Bakwit Village Phase 2 in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.

MAFAR BARMM distributed vegetable seeds to encourage the IDPs to build ‘survival gardens’ which will provide a harvest for their consumption. These seeds are tomato, lettuce, eggplant, string beans, squash, bitter gourd, cucumber, okra, and Chinese kangkong, among others.

“We are predicting na baka maextend ang ECQ kaya iniencourage natin sila na magtanim for Ramadhan na rin,” said MAFAR-BARMM Deputy Minister Ammal Solaiman.

[We are predicting that the ECQ will be extended, we encourage that they grow vegetables also for Ramadhan.]

Complementing the vegetable seeds, food packs containing rice, coffee, noodles, canned goods, sugar, and salt were also distributed from the office of Bangsamoro Transition Authority Member of the Parliament Musa Diamla.

The food packs and seeds are delivered to the doorsteps of the IDPs with the help of the 12th Civil-Military Operations Battalion of the Philippine Army.

To prevent the undue spread of the disease, the group observed strict contact transmission protocols. (LELA/ PIA ICIC)