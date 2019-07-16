Maasin City's evacuation center nears completion

By Erna S. Gorne

MAASIN CITY, July 15 (PIA) – The city government of Maasin is now on its way to complete the construction of a permanent evacuation center which is expected to mitigate the possible impact of disaster, the place being a storm surge and flood-prone city.

According to Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer (LDRRMO) II Ryan Roque Antonio Cahambing, the city government of Maasin being led by City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) Chair, Mayor Nacional Mercado now builds the first permanent evacuation center as one of the continuity programs on disaster preparedness.

Cahambing noted that the permanent evacuation center being built in Barangay Rizal, Maasin City is sourced from the city’s 20 percent economic development fund.

"It is now at 70 percent completion,” Cahambing said during the PIA Kapihan program recently.

"This is one of the continuing programs of Mayor Nacional Mercado on disaster preparedness,“ he added.

"The continuous use of schools as evacuation centers where people seek safer refuge in times of disasters has been affecting the operation of classes in Maasin City, thus the need for fixed evacuation centers to lead people to even before a strong typhoon hit the place,” he quoted a message from Mayor Mercado.

He added that Mayor Mercado also requested the engineering office to procure foldable tents/cubicles that will serve as small rooms of families that will be evacuated in the center.

Cahambing further quoted Mayor Mercado saying that, should there be no occupant after a disaster, "the evacuation center can be temporarily used as a regular office for different departments that are related to disaster or storage rooms for disaster equipment." (LDL/ESG/PIA-8, Southern Leyte)