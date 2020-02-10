Maasin city mayor distributes knapsack sprayers to all barangays for dengue prevention

By Ma. Rebecca G. Cadavos

MAASIN CITY, Feb. 6 (PIA) – The city government of Maasin through Mayor Nacional V. Mercado turns-over knapsack sprayers to all 70 barangays to prevent dengue cases, Project Development Officer I Ma. Rosario Abad reported.

The distribution which came in batches started February 3, this year, Abad said.

“As to date, the city government already distributed the knapsack sprayers to all barangays throughout Masin City,” she said.

Abad added that at the barangay level, the Chair on Committee on Health will be the one to handle the said sprayer with proper knowldege on the handling of the said unit.

“Personnel from the Office of the General Services guided and taught the barangay point person on the operation of said sprayer,” Abad said.

The city government through the quick response fund of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) allocated P2,025,000.00 for the 70 units of knapsack sprayers.

It is a spraying apparatus which consist of a knaspsack tank with pressurizing device, line and sprayer nozzle used chiefly in spraying fungicides or insecticides, it was learned.

Based on records, Maasin City Health Unit (CHU) alone reported about 277 dengue cases as of January 2020 to include year 2019, Medical Technologist Ada Madeline Bersabal said.

“Out of the 70 barangays in Maasin City, 52 barangays were recorded to have dengue cases,” she said, adding that those affected were mostly 5-9 years old. (rgc/PIA8-SoLeyte)