M7.0 Northwestern Luzon Earthquake Update as of 28 July 2022

At 08:43 AM Philippine Standard Time (PST) of 27 July 2022 (Wednesday), a major Magnitude (Mw) 7.0 earthquake shook the provinces in northwestern Luzon and adjacent areas including Metro Manila. The earthquake has an epicenter located 17.64°N, 120.63°E - 003 km N 45° W of Tayum (Abra) and a depth of 17 kilometers. As of 8:00 AM, 28 July 2022, total recorded earthquakes is 815 ranging from M1.5 to M5.0, 168 of which were plotted, and 24 were felt.

The DOST-PHIVOLCS Quick Response Team (QRT), consisting of geologists and engineers, was immediately deployed to Abra Province and Vigan City yesterday to conduct hazard and impact assessments related to possible ground rupture, liquefaction, and earthquake-induced landslides, install additional seismic instruments, assess building damages, intensity surveys, and more importantly, provide update information on the earthquake activity. The results of the investigations shall be provided to authorities and the public through daily updates. The DOST-PHIVOLCS QRT completed the courtesy call at the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region I, and Vigan City DRRM and Ilocos Sur PDRRMO have been informed of the arrival of the DOST-PHIVOLCS QRT. Further, aerial survey will be conducted today by the DOST-PHIVOLCS QRT to investigate and assess the extent of damages in affected areas in the northwestern Luzon region. Courtesy calls and briefings are also being done today in various local government units (LGUs) including Abra Province as the DOST-PHIVOLCS QRT members conduct their hazard and impact investigations. At least eight (8) temporary seismic sites will be selected for installation for aftershock monitoring.

At DOST-PHIVOLCS Main Office, we are continuously operating and maintaining the Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) which provides data to monitor and determine the locations, magnitudes and other characteristics of the aftershock earthquake events.

We reiterate our recommendation that the public be cautious of structures visibly weakened, having signs of damage or are partially collapsed by the 27 July 2022 event. The continuing aftershocks may cause further damage to already weakened structures. We further reiterate that Municipal/City Engineering Office must be consulted and inspection done in cases where infrastructures have visible damages to determine their integrity and recommend appropriate actions to the affected population. Structurally compromised buildings should not be reoccupied unless certified as safe by structural engineers. DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring the seismic activity related to the aftermath of the M7.0 Northwestern Luzon Earthquake and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders.

DOST-PHIVOLCS