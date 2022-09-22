Long after TY Odette devastated the country, PH Red Cross continues aiding storm stricken Provinces

Long after Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) has struck the Philippines, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the German Red Cross, and the American Red Cross, continues in aiding severely affected communities in Visayas and Mindanao.

On 19 September 2022, the PRC, under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon, distributed emergency shelter assistance to 100 families and multi-purpose cash grants to 223 families in Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte. The emergency shelter assistance, worth P9,600.00 per family, consisted of CGI (corrugated galvanized iron) sheets and shelter tool kits, while the cash assistance was P5,000.00 per family. The total amount of humanitarian aid distributed was P2,075,000.00.

“These cash grants and shelter tool kits are beneficial to their recovery. It will jumpstart the livelihoods of the affected families in Southern Leyte. It can ensure their recovery and help them start anew,” Gordon said.

This week’s recovery operations in Padre Burgos is part of a series of humanitarian aid distribution from December 2021 to September 2022 worth over P425 million, covering Southern Leyte, Leyte, Palawan, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu City, Bohol, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, Surigao del Norte, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur.

Long after disasters are gone, the Philippine Red Cross continues to be there for the stricken communities.