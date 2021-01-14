LGUs urged to promote climate-resilient agri products

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Jan. 12 (PIA) -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) has encouraged local government units (LGUs) in Negros Oriental to enact ordinances that will help mitigate the impact of climate change in food production.

The DA here pushed for the province to have a more climate-resilient agriculture.

Provincial Agriculture Program Coordinating Officer (PATCO) Sarah Perocho is advocating for LGUs to issue executive orders on the establishment of household rain water impounding system, solid waste management, and recycling of single-use plastic bottles.

"Let's adopt and embrace climate-resilient technologies as these could be a big factor in the development and advancement of our agri production and livelihood," said Perocho.

She added that having an ordinance on solid waste management will force every household to have compost pits for biodegradable materials to be used as fertilizers.

"This will help reduce the volume of thrown garbage," Perocho said.

The establishment of a household rainwater catchment is another ordinance that DA-7 is proposing to the LGUs.

Perocho bared that the water catchment will help prevent flooding as rainwater is impounded for domestic uses like potable water, among others.

"On plastic ordinance, LGUs can buy all their single-use plastic containers as raw materials for eco-blocks, for instance. If there is such an ordinance, this will not only benefit the agriculture sector but also the constituents to earn income," Perocho said.

She shared that Tanjay City Mayor Reynaldo Concepcion was happy and receptive especially on the plastic ordinance.

The mayor is responsive on all the proposed ordinances, Perocho added. (jct/PIA7 Negros Oriental)