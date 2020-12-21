LGUs conduct massive forced evacuations due to flooding

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Dec. 20 (PIA) - - Some Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRMCs) are effecting pre-emptive and forced evacuations as flood waters continuously rising due to the northeast monsoon rains enhanced by tropical depression "Vicky".

Harold Cabreros, regional director of the Office of the Civil Defense Region 2, said there were already 895 families with 3, 964 individuals affected from the 25 barangays that are now under water.

He also said 301 families with 1,334 individuals were already evacuated in 20 evacuation centers.

"We advise people living in the low lying areas, especially those who experienced flooding last November to evacuated voluntarily to avoid any untoward incidents," Cabreros said.

He also said there are four national roads in Claveria, Sta. Praxedes and Rizal towns in Cagayan that were already damaged due to flooding and erosions.

There were also 36 secondary roads and bridges that are no longer passable in the different municipalities in Cagayan Valley region.

On the part of DSWD, there are ready family food packs amounting to P25 million pesos and P3 million standby fund ready to be utilized in the affected areas. (MDCT/OTB/PIA 2-Cagayan)