21 Jan 2020

LGU Naga to give P1M aid to Taal Volcano affected families

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original

By Jessica Madrid

NAGA CITY, Jan. 17 (PIA) – Just three days after Taal Volcano erupted on Jan. 12, the Sangguniang Panlungsod, this city, approved the allocation of P1M as financial assistance to the thousands of families affected by the volcano eruption.

The Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) council headed by City Vice Mayor Cecilia “Nene” de Asis passed City Ordinance No. 2020-002, appropriating P1M as financial assistance to the heavily devastated cities and municipalities in Batangas and Cavite during its regular session held Tuesday, Jan. 14.

According to Mayor Nelson Legacion, he talked to the members of the council to pass an ordinance in order to help our fellowmen in the Calabarzon, particularly Batangas and other residents who evacuated within the 14-kilometer radius of Taal Volcano, and who were heavily devastated by the ashfall and earthquake.

“We made it best to extend assistance. We requested the Sangguniang Panlungsod, and yesterday at the regular session, the Sangguniang Panlungsod passed Ordinance No. 2020-002 appropriating the amount of P1 million financial assistance to the heavily devastated cities and municipalities in Batangas and Cavite,” Legacion said.

The Mayor also added that initially, they have determined the municipalities heavily affected by the eruption as of Jan.12. These include the towns of Lemery, Agoncillo, and Tagaytay, all in Batangas Province.

As to whether the amount will be in cash or in-kind, Legacion said that they will have to coordinate with the local chief executives of the towns identified as they are the ones who know the situation.

“I understand they have difficulties in procuring items within their area, or may be easier if we purchase it here, and if they have such request, then we will bring the items there. Otherwise, it would be convenient on our part if we send it by cash,” Legacion explained.

Just like in the past, the City Government of Naga has been extending assistance to provinces devastated by calamities such as the eruption of Mayon Volcano and earthquakes in Mindanao.

Taal Volcano is one of the country’s active volcanoes, and although it has not erupted for more than 40 years, it is considered as one of the world’s lowest and deadliest volcanoes. (JRM-PIA5/Camarines Sur)

