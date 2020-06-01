LGU Borongan extends relief goods to 6 towns hardest hit by Ty Ambo

By Samuel D. Candido

BORONGAN CITY, May 31 (PIA) -- The City Government of Borongan through City Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan C. Agda started distributing relief goods to six northern municipalities of Eastern Samar that were affected by Typhoon Ambo.

According to Engr. Jaime J. Voces, city disaster risk reduction management officer (CDRRMO) some 35,311 families will receive relief goods.

He disclosed that the relief goods contain three kilos native rice and two canned sardines.

The northern municipalities and the number of families that will receive the relief goods are: Maslog – 1,370, Jipapad -2,341, Arteche - 4,071, San-Policarpo – 4,546, Oras – 10,313, and Dolores – 12,670.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Eastern Samar through Resolution No. 60 series of 2020, declared the six northern municipalities, Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, San-Policarpo, Oras, and Dolores under a state of calamity due to the catastrophic effects caused by Typhoon Ambo.

Typhoon Ambo has brought injury, destruction and vast damages to properties to the six northern municipalities of Eastern Samar.

The City Government of Borongan started relief operations on May 30, 2020 to the municipalities of Jipapad and Arteche, said Voces.

The city government allocated funds in the amount of P12.2-M from their 70 percent Pre-disaster preparation and mitigation fund of 2020 Annual Budget. (ndb/SDC/PIA-E. Samar)