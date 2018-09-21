21 Sep 2018

At Least 12 Killed in New Philippine Landslide

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original

At least 12 people are dead after a massive landslide buried dozens of homes in the central Philippines Thursday.

The latest natural disaster to strike the archipelago happened just after sunrise in Naga city on the island of Cebu. Several days of heavy monsoon rains loosened the soil on a steep mountain, sending tons of mud and rocks on top of a cluster of houses.

Authorities say as many as 50 people are missing and feared trapped in the rubble.

Thursday’s incident comes as residents on the main island of Luzon struggle to recover from several massive landslides triggered by last week’s onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut. Officials there say 88 people have been confirmed dead, many of them miners and their family members who had taken shelter from the storm inside a former miner’s bunkhouse converted into a chapel.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.