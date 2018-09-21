At Least 12 Killed in New Philippine Landslide

At least 12 people are dead after a massive landslide buried dozens of homes in the central Philippines Thursday.

The latest natural disaster to strike the archipelago happened just after sunrise in Naga city on the island of Cebu. Several days of heavy monsoon rains loosened the soil on a steep mountain, sending tons of mud and rocks on top of a cluster of houses.

Authorities say as many as 50 people are missing and feared trapped in the rubble.

Thursday’s incident comes as residents on the main island of Luzon struggle to recover from several massive landslides triggered by last week’s onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut. Officials there say 88 people have been confirmed dead, many of them miners and their family members who had taken shelter from the storm inside a former miner’s bunkhouse converted into a chapel.