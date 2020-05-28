Learning must continue –Save the Children Philippines

Save the Children Philippines urges support for parents and guardians in delivering new adaptive learning methods to ensure children continue to learn, and remain protected from COVID-19.

Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines, said children have rights to access education even in times of emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We share the concerns of parents and guardians that children must continue learning, but should remain protected from exposure to COVID-19,” he said, as he called for proactive and adaptive preparations of the Department of Education (DepEd), concerned government agencies, and the local government units (LGUs) to ensure children’s learning and well-being amid the quarantine measures.

Save the Children Philippines is supporting DepEd in the implementation of learning continuity program that uses alternative modalities such as modular/paper based learning materials and media-based instruction through TV, radio, online platforms.

Muyot added that the government should invest on capacity building for parents, caregivers and elder siblings to support children’s learning at home.

“The rights of children to education can still be fulfilled even if schools are closed. Exploring available learning modalities may not be easy at this point – but is possible,” said Muyot.

Sierra Paraan, Basic Education advisor of Save the Children Philippines said LGUs should allocate budget in building a stable and affordable communication systems that connect homes, schools and barangays to assist families in providing continuing learning at home.

“Teachers and early childhood facilitators can also provide follow up support to parents and guardians in addressing the learning needs of children,” she said.

She also called on learning institutions such as the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council, National Museum, and the National Council on Children’s Television to develop content for teachers and learners, and make them accessible to learners and their families.

Paraan said Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs), along with the private sector, must be tapped in education programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “For instance, the Local School Board can serve as a platform to identify learning continuity measures which could include age-appropriate playing and learning materials that can be distributed to families,” she added.

Children in vulnerable situations should also benefit from the new learning methods. These include children with disabilities, living in informal settlement, those who belong to Indigenous People’s communities and children living in hazard-prone and conflict-affected areas

“We need to invest in the new adaptive learning methods and make it work,” said Paraan. “We owe it to the Filipino children.”

