Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) - Press Release No. 52- 2019

On 1 July 2019, Minister Makoto Iyori of the Embassy of Japan participated in the Launching Ceremony of the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) Satellite Warehouse established in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City. Also present at the ceremony were Executive Director Adelina Kamal of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre*), Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Civil Defense Administrator, Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad.

DELSA is a project which aims to establish a system that will quickly deliver relief items to disaster affected areas in the ASEAN region. The Government of Japan supports this project through Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF). The establishment of the Satellite Warehouse in the Philippines will significantly improve response time since stockpiles in the warehouse can be quickly delivered to disaster affected areas right away, no need to wait for shipments from other countries in the region.

(*) The AHA Centre is an intergovernmental organization established by the ten ASEAN Member States in November 2011 with the aim to facilitate cooperation and coordination of disaster management amongst ASEAN Member States as well as to coordinate with the relevant international organizations including the United Nations.