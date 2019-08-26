Laoag City, Vintar town declared under state of calamity due to 'Ineng'

By Freddie G. Lazaro

LAOAG CITY, Aug. 24 (PIA) -- Officials in Laoag City and Vintar town have declared their respective areas as under state of calamity due to the severe effects of the floodings and landslides to residents caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ineng this Saturday.

As of noon on Saturday, August 24, the local disaster risk reduction and management councils (DRRMCs) in the province have confirmed reports that two persons died, hundreds of livestock drowned, and thousands of residents were affected due to the typhoon.

At least 24 houses were reportedly damaged by the sudden occurrence of a tornado at the height of heavy downpour at about 5 am on Saturday in Barangay Gabu Norte, Laoag City.

It was reported that eight houses were totally damaged and 16 houses were partially damaged.

Dr. Melvin Manuel, the Laoag City disaster risk reduction and management officer, confirmed that the city was declared under the state of calamity this Saturday morning during the special session of the members of the city council.

Manuel has estimated at least 50 percent of the more than 114,000 residents of Laoag City were initially affected by the floodings and heavy rains.

The fatality from Laoag City was identified as Ricky Manglanlan, a resident of Barangay 16, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Manglanlan was reportedly taken by a strong current of water while crossing floodwaters in their barangay.

Meanwhile, Marcell Tabije, the officer in charge of Provincial DRRMC - Ilocos Norte, reported that one Pauleen Joy Corpuz, 17, a resident of Barangay 28, Strong, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte died after she was hit by a landslide.

The victim reportedly failed to get out of their house while she was fixing their belongings when the landslide occurred hitting their house.

Tabije said that all local DRRMCs in the province are all in heightened alert to closely monitor the effects of the on-going heavy rains brought about by the typhoon.

He said that heavy equipment, rubber boats, and other rescue equipment are ready for deployment to the flood and landslide-affected areas in the province.

In Vintar town, the local officials have declared the town as under the state of calamity during their special session this morning (Saturday).

Vintar town Mayor Lariza Foronda confirmed the state of calamity declaration in her town after hundreds of their livestock were drowned and died due to floodings while most parts of the town's 33 barangays were submerged to floodwaters due to heavy rains brought by the typhoon.

At Saturday noon, she said that floodwaters in some areas in her town subsided. (JCR/AMB/FGL, PIA 1)