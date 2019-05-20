Lanao Norte involves brgys in peace building

By Hicelyn F. Pantorilla

LANAO DEL NORTE, May 6 (PIA)--Dubbed as Barangay Information/Intelligence Network (BIN), the barangays of Lanao del Norte have been tapped to provide relevant information to maintain peace and order in the province.

During the province’s 2nd Provincial Volunteers for Peace and Development (PVPD) Congress at Mindanao Civic Center Gymnasium, Sagadan, Tubod, Lanao del Norte, Major Victor Leopoldo, CMO Officer of 5th Mechanized Battalion, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) shared the importance of establishing Barangay Information/Intelligence Network or BIN.

Barangay Information/Intelligence Network or BIN is used to gather or collect information in the community also known as “Eyes and Ears” in the Barangay or anything that can affect the peace and order in the community.

Major Leopoldo barangay officials or residents may use the word SALUTE in providing information to the army: S- size, A-activity, L-location, U-unit, T-time and E-equipment.

Meanwhile, Major Salman M. Saad, Chief, Police Community Affairs and Development Branch of PNP Lanao del Norte presented to the volunteers the vital role of Barangay Peacekeeping Action (BPO) and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT).

BPAT is to conduct peacekeeping activities in association with the various sectors of the community and ensure their continuous support towards the maintenance of peace and order and safety while BPO is also known as the Bayanihan concept, a partnership between the community and law enforcers in Policing and maintenance of security, peace and order.

Volunteers for Peace and Development are also considered as one major partner for securing safety and providing peace and order to the community.

The 2nd PVPD Congress holds the theme: Safeguarding the Community thru Volunteerism.

Governor Imelda “Angging” Quibranza Dimaporo expressed her gratitude to the PVPD in helping and sustaining peace and order in the province. At the end, AFP and PNP provided hotline numbers to the volunteers for them to contact immediately if there is something to report or any suspicious activity in the community. (HMFP/PIA-LDN)