Lanao del Norte to launch EO 70 operationalization

TUBOD, Lanao del Norte, Sept. 22 – The province of Lanao del Norte gears up its support in finally ending the 50-year long insurgency problem in the country as it sets the launching of the Operationalization of Executive Order No. 70 and the Convergence Areas for Peace and Development (CAPDev) on October 7, 2019 at Barangay Berwar, municipality of Tangcal.

This was discussed through the call of Governor Imelda "Angging" Quibranza-Dimaporo, head of the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (Task Force ELCAC), convening key provincial government functionaries and all the concerned agencies yesterday, September 18.

During the meeting, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Lanao del Norte Provincial Director Bruce Augusto Colao explained the objectives of the event and the impact it has on peace and development.

“This will serve as a mechanism of healing and understanding of all peoples of Lanao del Norte after the years of conflict between the Government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the seeming divisions brought about by the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) plebiscite,” he said.

Colao further said that in the context of Lanao del Norte, the operationalization of EO 70 will insulate the communities in the province from the threats and influence of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-New People’s Army (NPA) terrorists.

“EO 70 is issued by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to end local communist armed conflict and other conflicts through a whole-of-nation approach and the adoption of a National Peace and Development Framework,” he added.

According to him, the said launching which will bring national and local government personalities together and provide a convergence platform for the delivery of services to Berwar and the MILF areas in Tangcal.

“The presence of Cabinet secretaries will be expected as well as that of the heads of regional line agencies which will showcase and provide on-site agency services,” he said.

Moreover, the Provincial Government will bring its Alagang IQD EMDB and local government officials from the Municipal Mayors, Vice-Mayors, Councilors to the SK Chairpersons and Punong Barangays will be invited.

The meeting, held at the Governor's Conference Room, was attended by key provincial government functionaries headed by Governor Dimaporo, the DILG, and other national government line agencies.

Also in attendance are the Philippine Army headed by BGen Ezzra James Enriquez, the PNP headed by PCol Rene Solidarios, and representatives from the Municipality of Tangcal.

Out of the 12 Lines of Efforts, five (5) of it are led by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), namely: Sectoral Unification, Local Government Empowerment, Basic Services, Localized Peace Engagement, and E-CLIP and Amnesty Program. (DILG-X)