27 Nov 2019

Lamut 4Ps beneficiaries oriented on 'Listong Pamilyang Pilipino'

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original

By Marcelo B. Lihgawon

LAMUT, Ifugao, Nov. 26(PIA) - - Knowledge and skills of some families under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) on disaster prepared were enhanced after an orientation conducted by a Listo team member and a former beneficiary of the pro-poor program.

Christopher Dulnuan discussed the Gabay at MAPA para sa Listong Pamilyang Pilipino to about 40 Pantawid Pamilya beneficiaries of Poblacion East, Lamut during their regular monthly Family Development Session (FDS) at the barangay covered court.

Attendance to the FDS is one of the conditionalities that beneficiaries must comply to receive their grants.

Dulnuan explained that a Listong Pamilyang Pilipino (alert family) should be prompt in planning (Maagap), informed and knowledgeable (May alam) and ready to evacuate if needed (handang-handa).

Under Maagap, Filipino families should have the necessary actions or preparations like directory of family members; home operations for unified response (HOUR); equipped with emergency-pail (E-balde) that contains ready to eat food, water, medicines, clothes, first aid and hygienic kits and other needed materials during disasters.

Dulnuan also stressed that a prepared (handang-handa) Filipino family has the necessary plans in times of disaster like disaster family action plan, determination of dangerous and safe places inside the house, map of the barangay and evacuation route.

May Alam, also Listo member, discussed the types of hazards like typhoon, storm surge and tsunami, flooding, fire, earthquake and landslide including the effects, steps on how to avoid and warning signals of said hazards.

LPP is a partnership of the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to build capacities of families and households for disaster preparedness.
(JDP/MBL- PIA CAR, Ifugao)

