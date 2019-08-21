21 Aug 2019

Lala, LDN holds 'Alis Dengue' Clean-Up Drive

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 15 Aug 2019 View Original

By Hicelyn F Pantorilla

PIA LANAO DEL NORTE, Aug. 15 (PIA)--To control the fast growing rates of dengue cases in the province, local officials lead communities in a Clean-Up Drive activity in Barangay Maranding, Lala.

The Barangay Council headed by Barangay Captain Jeoffy Malinis Fung of Maranding along with the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Education (DepEd) led the “Alis Dengue” Clean-Up Drive with the theme, “Stop the Breed, Stop the Bleed.”

Based on the report from the Provincial Health Office, Lala town has recorded 46 dengue cases with one deceased patient as per January until July 2019.

Maranding Chairman Fung encouraged everyone to constantly clean their surroundings and dispose their wastes/ garbage properly to avoid drainage clogging and stagnant waters.

The team focused on the draining the drainage, abandoned stagnant water in plastic bottles which becomes breeidng sites for mosquitoes.

DOH on Dengue National Alert reminds everyone to be vigilant and alert in their surrounding.

Also, DOH asks everyone to keep every family from dengue bites by practicing “4S” is much effective.

First “S” is “Search and destroys breeding places. Second “S” is secure self-protection measures. Third “S” is Seek early consultation and lastly Support spraying to prevent impending outbreak.

Schools (public and private), JCI Panguil Bay, churches and other stakeholders also joined the drive. (HMFP/PIA-LDN)

