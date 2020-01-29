Laguna gov’t ensures good health, sanitation for Taal evacuees

By Rachel Joy Gabrido

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna, Jan. 28 (PIA) - The Laguna Provincial Health Office (PHO) initiated a series of Rapid Health Assessment (RHA) in seven different evacuation centers for Taal evacuees within the province from January 14 to 16, 2020.

This program aims to ensure the good health status of evacuees and the sanitation in their respective temporary shelters.

“Natapos na ang RHA sa iba’t-ibang evacuation sites pero nag-momonitor lagi kami kasi may mga bagong dumarating. Ito ay mahalaga dahil na-health profile ang mga family at individuals,” Provincial Health Office Head, Dr. Rene Bagamasbad told Philippine Information Agency Calabarzon.

(“The RHA in different evacuation sites was now finished but we are constantly monitoring because of the newcomers. This is important because we were able to make a health profile of families and individuals.”)

They identified the evacuees who were children above and below 5 years old, senior citizens, pregnant women, post-partum breastfeeding women, and adults. This way, they will be able to provide them with necessary and suitable interventions.

“For breastfeeding mothers, we encouraged the camp managers to provide a breast feeding corner,” he added.

PHO was also able to distinguish the individuals with acute diseases and those whose illness requires maintenance medication.

Dr. Bagamasbad said, “We provided Losartan and Amlodipine for the hypertensive and gave Metformin for diabetics as their maintenance.”

Children were administered with vaccines for Measles, Mumps and Rubella, while the elders were given Pneumococcal vaccines and the adults with Flu vaccine.

More so, the PHO staff checked the sanitation of facilities and water quality in the evacuation centers, and provided dental and hygiene kits, medicines and vitamins to the different evacuation centers they have visited.

The PHO commits to consistently monitor any occurrence of contagious diseases in the evacuation centers. “The interventions ensured that there are no medical outbreaks and all illnesses in the camp are properly managed.”

Dr. Bagamasbad then affirmed that they shall continuously visit the evacuation centers to make sure that safe drinking water is available, food preparation areas are clean, and the comfort rooms are adequate. (Joy Gabrido/PIA 4A)