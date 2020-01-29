29 Jan 2020

Laguna gov’t ensures good health, sanitation for Taal evacuees

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 28 Jan 2020 View Original

By Rachel Joy Gabrido

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna, Jan. 28 (PIA) - The Laguna Provincial Health Office (PHO) initiated a series of Rapid Health Assessment (RHA) in seven different evacuation centers for Taal evacuees within the province from January 14 to 16, 2020.

This program aims to ensure the good health status of evacuees and the sanitation in their respective temporary shelters.

“Natapos na ang RHA sa iba’t-ibang evacuation sites pero nag-momonitor lagi kami kasi may mga bagong dumarating. Ito ay mahalaga dahil na-health profile ang mga family at individuals,” Provincial Health Office Head, Dr. Rene Bagamasbad told Philippine Information Agency Calabarzon.

(“The RHA in different evacuation sites was now finished but we are constantly monitoring because of the newcomers. This is important because we were able to make a health profile of families and individuals.”)

They identified the evacuees who were children above and below 5 years old, senior citizens, pregnant women, post-partum breastfeeding women, and adults. This way, they will be able to provide them with necessary and suitable interventions.

“For breastfeeding mothers, we encouraged the camp managers to provide a breast feeding corner,” he added.

PHO was also able to distinguish the individuals with acute diseases and those whose illness requires maintenance medication.

Dr. Bagamasbad said, “We provided Losartan and Amlodipine for the hypertensive and gave Metformin for diabetics as their maintenance.”

Children were administered with vaccines for Measles, Mumps and Rubella, while the elders were given Pneumococcal vaccines and the adults with Flu vaccine.

More so, the PHO staff checked the sanitation of facilities and water quality in the evacuation centers, and provided dental and hygiene kits, medicines and vitamins to the different evacuation centers they have visited.

The PHO commits to consistently monitor any occurrence of contagious diseases in the evacuation centers. “The interventions ensured that there are no medical outbreaks and all illnesses in the camp are properly managed.”

Dr. Bagamasbad then affirmed that they shall continuously visit the evacuation centers to make sure that safe drinking water is available, food preparation areas are clean, and the comfort rooms are adequate. (Joy Gabrido/PIA 4A)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.