La Trinidad strengthens anti-dengue drive

By Susan C. Aro

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet, June 28 (PIA)--The Municipal Health Services (MHS) here is strengthening its anti dengue campaign following results of dengue larval surveillance which indicated the presence of larvae of dengue carrier diseases in all its 16 barangays.

The surveillance spearheaded by the Environmental Health and Sanitation section of the MHS was undertaken in the entire municipality last May 28 to 31. The presence of larvae of dengue carrier virus identified in all the 16 barangays of the town is indicative that the locality is categorized under Code Red or High risk for Dengue Transmission.

Municipal Sanitation Inspector Rebecca L. Rosimo presented the data to municipal and barangay officials led by Mayor Romeo Salda, barangay health workers, and municipal and provincial health personnel last June 22 during the celebration of the ASEAN Dengue Day with the theme, “Kung Walang Lamok,Walang Dengue. Mag-4S Kontra Dengue.”

Rosimo said these larvae of Aedes Aegypti and Aedes Albopictus, both carrier of dengue virus were found in containers with uncovered water drums, plastic containers and bottles. The sampling was done with the help of barangay workers and community volunteers who were tasked to inspect at least 100 households per barangay.

During the course of the survey, information education campaign also took place advising residents remove water-holding containers and clean their premises to eliminate breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

With the possible outbreak and the fact that 95 dengue cases were reported in the locality with one confirmed death from January to May 2018, Municipal Sanitation Inspector III Shannon Lee A. Baroy stressed the re-activation of the 4 o’clock Habit in the municipality with the regular one minute siren blast from the municipal hall and ringing of bells in the barangays.

MHS staff also reiterated the need to intensify information education campaign on the prevention and control of dengue transmission in the respective barangays thru mobilization of community members of regular clean up drive, practice the 4 o’clock habit and community vigilance to further strengthen the fight against Dengue. (JDP/SCA-PIA-CAR, Benguet with reports from La Trinidad MHS)