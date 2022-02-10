Korea supports UNDP’s Odette relief and recovery efforts

9 February 2022 – The Republic of Korea has committed to support the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in its response and recovery efforts in communities impacted by Typhoon Odette (internationally named Rai). The partnership will focus on providing immediate relief and long-term resilience-building to affected communities in Dinagat Islands.

Last December, Typhoon Odette struck the country, making 9 landfalls in 7 provinces and affecting more than 8 million people. To date, the agriculture sector has incurred an estimated damage worth almost PhP 16 billion while the damage to infrastructure has reached over PhP 17 billion. Typhoon Odette also left 1.4 million damaged houses and displaced around 339,000 people.

To support UNDP’s initiative, the Republic of Korea has provided USD 300,000 to help rebuild shelter in several provinces. The selected beneficiaries will be trained in designing and rebuilding their own houses with typhoon-core shelter designs that can withstand strong winds and floods.

In the aftermath of the typhoon, electricity and water services were severely affected. From the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the electricity in 82% of the reported affected areas have been restored while 74% of the reported affected areas still have limited access to water supply.

Recognizing the Philippines’ high vulnerability to natural disasters, UNDP has also invested USD 650,000 in the response and resilience work in Odette-hit areas, particularly for Cebu, Siargao, and Dinagat Islands. UNDP will implement a risk-informed recovery and resilience plan as well as a community-based and human security approach to help LGUs and communities cope with the compounded crises, aggravated further by the current pandemic.

UNDP is also working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) - Resilient Government Emergency Communications office for the restoration of critical connectivity information structure and of the emergency telecommunications services for the government responders and the communities in affected areas.

“UNDP focuses to support corrective measures that will reduce the existing level of risks. We are working hand-in-hand with key government agencies and LGUs to enhance their capacities in risk management to reduce vulnerability and exposure to threats and hazards. We also want to strengthen the aspect of digital governance to make social services more accessible to people, especially in the events of natural calamity,” UNDP Philippines Resident Representative Selva Ramachandran said.

Through its steadfast partners, UNDP will continue to bring together recovery, humanitarian, and development approaches to provide lasting solutions to the needs of communities most vulnerable to the exacerbated effects of climate change and extreme weather events.

