Keep the wheels rolling

#TyphoonVamco, locally known as #TyphoonUlysses in the Philippines, left the worst flood in the country in 2020. Metro Manila and nearby provinces were submerged in the flood that lasted for more than a week, trapping some residents atop the roofs of their homes.

On the day of the typhoon onslaught, the residents of Tahanang Walang Hagdanan Inc. (House with no steps), who were mostly orthopedically impaired, vigilantly monitored flooding updates and prepared for the worst to come. Fortunately, the facility is situated in a higher elevation which kept them safe unlike the neighboring houses swamped with the knee-high flood.

“The steel roofs were dented and the fruit-bearing trees and vegetables were destroyed due to strong winds. But we’re thankful that the flood didn’t reach the facility,” narrated Ramon Apilado, the administrative manager of TWHI.

Tahanang Walang Hagdanan Inc. (TWHI) is a non-government organization based in Cainta, Rizal that shelters around a hundred Persons with Disability (PWD) and provides services to them such as training, educational assistance, mobility aid assistance, and livelihood.

To help the TWHI residents cope up with the aftermath of the typhoon, Community and Family Services International (CFSI) donated food items and COVID-19 protective gear such as face masks, bar soaps, and alcohol to 130 beneficiaries last 29 December 2020. Cleaning materials and disinfectant items were also provided to the TWHI facility.

The funds used came from the fundraising campaign organized by a group of Filipino Beauty Queens where CFSI was one of the partner beneficiaries.

“We are all happy and thankful to the Lord for everyone who helped in the donation drive. We received the items before 2020 ended, just in time to have some food on the table for new year’s eve,” Ramon shared.

Now, the TWHI facility is in good condition. They are also starting to re-open some of their workshops which previously shut down due to the pandemic. The workshop areas are where PWDs create various crafts and items for sale.

“We are currently providing tertiary packaging services to a pharmaceutical company. We are also engaged in making eco-bags. It’s a good thing that industries and companies are slowly getting back on business as we are re-gaining our livelihood as well,” Ramon said.

CFSI aims to vigorously protect and promote human security, specifically the lives, well-being, and dignity of people in exceptionally difficult circumstances like the residents of TWHI. For donations or partnership opportunities with TWHI, contact (02) 8-655-0812 or (02) 7-586-6900.